Tiger Shroff to Team Up with Shashank Khaitan, Will Romance Shraddha Kapoor or Janhvi Kapoor: Reports

Tiger Shroff is busy wrapping up the shoot of his upcoming film, Ganapath: Part 1. The actor might have a busy lineup, but looks like he did have the dates to sign a new film. If reports are to be believed, then Tiger Shroff would be collaborating with director Shashank Khaitan for the first time. In fact, the film is rumoured to be going on floors this August in Portugal.

According to a report in Mid Day, the film will be a romantic actioner bankrolled by Dharma. A source told the daily that the director, who is helming Govinda Mera Naam, would be finishing a song for the film, after which he will begin the recce. He said, “The director intends to wrap up the video featuring Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani, and then head to Portugal for the recce. The movie is backed by Karan Johar. While Tiger has earlier featured in Karan’s Dharma Production Student of the Year 2 [2019], this movie marks the actor’s first project with Shashank. A number of action and chase sequences, and some romantic songs will be filmed in the three-week schedule. The remaining schedules will be conducted in India and other countries.”

Not just that, the leading lady has not been finalised, but looks like two talented and gorgeous actors are being considered for it. The same source added, “Tiger needs to build a lean, ripped body. The leading lady has yet to be finalised. Shraddha Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor are among the frontrunners.”

Well, there has been no official confirmation on the same. Tiger Shroff also has Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan in his line-up, for which he would share screen with Akshay Kumar. Shraddha Kapoor recently shot for Luv Ranjan’s next opposite Ranbir Kapoor and has films like Chalbaaz in London and Naagin. Janhvi, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of Goodluck Jerry, and will also be seen in Mr. and Mrs Mahi.

