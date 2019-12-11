Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Tiger Shroff Trains With Olympic Champion Milica Mandic While Shooting for Baaghi 3 in Serbia

Tiger Shroff reportedly interacted with Serbian taekwondo athlete Milica Mandic for over an hour on the sets of Baaghi 3 and is also to be training with him for his action sequences in the film.

News18.com

Updated:December 11, 2019, 1:23 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Tiger Shroff Trains With Olympic Champion Milica Mandic While Shooting for Baaghi 3 in Serbia
Tiger Shroff in a scene from the Bollywood film War. (Image: YRF)

Tiger Shroff has been working hard for Baaghi 3. The actor is doing his best to give fans something exciting and unexpected to look forward to in terms of action. Following the success of War, Shroff and Baaghi 3's filmmakers had revealed that they would leave no stone unturned to show the audience something new on the big screen.

For Baaghi 3, Tiger is training with Olympic winner Milica Mandic. Mandic, who is a Serbian taekwondo athlete is best known for becoming the first gold medalist of independent Serbia at the 2012 London Olympics. She had also bagged a gold medal at the World Taekwondo Championships in 2017.

A source close to the project told Mumbai Mirror that it was one of the film's producers who arranged for Mandic to meet Shroff. The athlete arrived at the sets of the film in Belgrade on Monday and interacted with the actor for over an hour.

Talking about the meeting, Tiger said, "I have seen Milica’s matches. We discussed her plans for the coming year. I would love to visit her club to train with her and her coach."

Baaghi 3 has currently been shot in over 5 cities throughout Serbia. Alongside Tiger Shroff, the film's cast shooting in Serbia includes Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vijay Varma. Shooting is expected to be completed this week. Baaghi 3 is set to release on March 6, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram