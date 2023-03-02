Tiger Shroff Turns 33: Ganapath, Baaghi 4 to Rambo, Latest and Upcoming Movies of the Heropanti Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TIGER SHROFF: We’re celebrating the birthday of Bollywood’s dancing icon, Tiger Shroff, today. The popular actor has been entertaining us with his impeccable dance moves and stunts for years. From his debut in Heropanti (2014) to his recent box office hit Baaghi 3, Tiger has proven time and time again that he’s a force to be reckoned with. He is unstoppable now, with exciting new projects lined up, including Ganapath, Baaghi 4, and Rambo. On his 33rd birthday, here are some of Tiger Shroff’s latest and upcoming movies to check out this year

Baaghi 4 (2023)

Get ready to witness the ultimate adrenaline rush as the fourth edition of the Baaghi franchise is set to hit the screens soon. With Tiger Shroff as the lead, the movie is all set to raise the bar for action sequences in Bollywood. Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, this high-octane action flick promises to take the audience on a thrilling ride with mind-blowing stunts.

Ganapath (2023)

The upcoming action-thriller film, Ganapath will feature Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. The movie will be helmed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani. The storyline will center on a young man’s quest to avenge his father. The movie might boast of some of Tiger Shroff’s most impressive action sequences and is anticipated to be a massive box-office success.

Rambo (2023)

Rambo is an action movie that will star Tiger Shroff in the lead role. The movie will be directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is an Indian adaptation of the Hollywood movie Rambo. The plot of the movie will revolve around a soldier who sets out to rescue his kidnapped daughter. Tiger Shroff has undergone rigorous training for the movie, and fans can expect some breathtaking action scenes.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2023)

Ali Abbas Zafar is set to direct the upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles, with a scheduled release date of Christmas 2023. The film is a joint production of Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Zafar, and is a remake of the 1998 hit film of the same name by David Dhawan, which featured Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in the lead roles.

Heropanti 2 (2022)

Ahmed Khan directed and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Heropanti 2, featuring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the antagonist named Laila. It was a sequel to Tiger’s 2014 debut film Heropanti, which starred Kriti Sanon as the lead.

