Tiger Shroff Turns Boxer for Vikas Bahl’s 'Ganpat'

The Heropanti actor Tiger Shroff, who is known for his action-centric roles, will be next starring in Vikas Bahl’s latest film, Ganpat.

The actor will be playing the role of a boxer, reported Mumbai Mirror. A source close to the project reportedly said that the movie is a sports-drama set in Mumbai. The source added that Vikas was working on the script of this movie for some time now and Tiger, who is a fan of wrestling and boxing, wanted to do a film in the same genre.

“When Vikas narrated the script to him, it was an instant ‘yes’ from Tiger,” the source said speaking to Mumbai Mirror. The title of the film is derived from the name of Tiger’s character, Ganpat, who will be shown as an ardent devotee of the god of Hindus, Lord Ganpati.

The report also suggests that Tiger has already started working out to get into shape for the role of a boxer. Tiger is especially concentrating on his boxing skills for the sequences of ring fights that are an integral part of the movie’s script.

The movie is a story of an underdog with an emotional subplot of father and son. Casting for the role of the father has not been done so far. This will be Vikas’ second film after being accused of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement in October 2018.

His last movie, Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan released in July 2019 and was a hit at the box office. However, it received mixed reviews by the critics. The most successful movie of Vikas’s directorial career is Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen, which was both a commercial and critical success.

On the other hand, Tiger’s last movie was War, which was released in 2019. He starred with Hrithik, Vaani Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana in the action-thriller film directed by Siddharth Anand.