Tiger Shroff Turns His Swag on While Shooting for Baaghi 3, Shares Pictures from Sets

Actor Tiger Shroff regularly posts his fitness videos and gives glimpses of his perfect body, making fans go gaga. The actor is currently shooting for the third instalment of his 2016 action/martial arts film Baaghi.

The Heropanti actor was in Jaipur on Wednesday to shoot for the third schedule of the film. He took to Instagram to share his pictures. The first picture was a black-and-white portrait of the actor. He wore a denim jacket in the photograph.

In the second post, Tiger is seen donning shades. In the background, we can see the Pink City in the afternoon sunlight.

Last year, the War actor shot for the second sequence of Baaghi 3 in Serbia. He also shared the picture on his Instagram account along with an explanatory caption. "#baaghi3 #actionday2," he wrote.

Tiger Shroff had also shared a clip where he can be seen rehearsing for an action scene that is a throwback of a trademark stunt filmed on Keanu Reeves in the Hollywood film The Matrix. Tiger wrote, "Matrix feels on the sets of #Baaghi3.""

The upcoming action-thriller is directed by Ahmed Khan. Shradhha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Ashutosh Rana are also part of the project.

Tiger Shroff was last seen in the 2019 thriller War. The film also featured Hrithik Roshan in the lead role.

