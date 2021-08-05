Tiger Shroff Turns Magician in New Instagram Post; Siddhant Chaturvedi Has This to Say

Tiger Shroff recently took a break from posting fitness related posts and videos and showed his fans his other side, that is, his magician side. Taking to social media on Wednesday, the actor shared a video where he is seen performing a magic trick amid a group of people. In the video, he is seen making a card float mid-air, while others look at him amazed. He said he was putting on a show with his ‘Jedi mind trick’.

“Putting on a show with my jedi mind tricks, if you guys like this one then ill do the same thing with a human next time let me know 🌹thanks @magiciananky007 for my new powers", he wrote alongside the video.

Taking to the comment section, Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, “Ab Kabhi ATM mein card bhi nahi phasega! Bro 🙌 😍".

Tiger Shroff also shared a picture of him flaunting his abs and perfect physicque.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger has plenty of projects in his kitty. He has begun shooting for the sequel of his debut film Heropanti. Heropanti 2 directed by Ahmed Khan will have Tara Sutaria starring opposite Tiger. He will also be seen in Baaghi 4, Ganapath and Rambo 1.

