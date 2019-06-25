Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Tiger Shroff Turns Stunt Choreographer for Baaghi 3, Takes Inspiration from Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan

For the stunt sequences, Tiger Shroff is relying on references from the movies of English actor and martial artist Scott Adkins, Bruce Lee and his idol Jackie Chan.

News18.com

Updated:June 25, 2019, 11:47 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Tiger Shroff Turns Stunt Choreographer for Baaghi 3, Takes Inspiration from Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan
Image: Instagram
Loading...

Tiger Shroff is well known for his martial arts skills, and the actor is putting his knowledge to use in his upcoming film. Besides being the lead star, Tiger will also be choreographing stunts sequences for Baaghi 3. The 29-year-old actor has started preparing for his part before the film goes on floors in July end.

Tiger will be seen defending a city or a desert in a larger-than-life climax for the Ahmed Khan directorial. For the stunt sequences, he is relying on references from the movies of English actor and martial artist Scott Adkins, Bruce Lee and his idol Jackie Chan.

"Tiger has always been an MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) expert. Now, he is learning new forms in it while also practicing Kalaripayattu, Kung Fu, Krav Maga, kick boxing and Muay Thai. He wants Baaghi 3 to be filled with big and unique action sequences and is already developing new stunts with Ahmed," Mumbai Mirror quoted a source close to the film.

Tiger confirmed the news that he is choreographing some stunts, saying that director Ahmed Khan is open to suggestions so they get to discuss a lot of ideas. "For instance, if my kicks or my hand-work is good, my inputs are considered by the stunt team and the director. Then, my action directors show me their ideas and if they are well-executed after some practice, it's the best of both worlds," he added.

Read: Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff Have 'Officially' Parted Ways: Report

The third film in the hit action franchise marks the return of Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady after the first Baaghi. Disha Patani was the female lead in Baaghi 2. Riteish Deshmukh is the new addition to the cast of Baaghi 3; he will be playing Tiger's onscreen brother.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram