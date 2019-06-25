Tiger Shroff Turns Stunt Choreographer for Baaghi 3, Takes Inspiration from Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan

Tiger Shroff is well known for his martial arts skills, and the actor is putting his knowledge to use in his upcoming film. Besides being the lead star, Tiger will also be choreographing stunts sequences for Baaghi 3. The 29-year-old actor has started preparing for his part before the film goes on floors in July end.

Tiger will be seen defending a city or a desert in a larger-than-life climax for the Ahmed Khan directorial. For the stunt sequences, he is relying on references from the movies of English actor and martial artist Scott Adkins, Bruce Lee and his idol Jackie Chan.

"Tiger has always been an MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) expert. Now, he is learning new forms in it while also practicing Kalaripayattu, Kung Fu, Krav Maga, kick boxing and Muay Thai. He wants Baaghi 3 to be filled with big and unique action sequences and is already developing new stunts with Ahmed," Mumbai Mirror quoted a source close to the film.

Tiger confirmed the news that he is choreographing some stunts, saying that director Ahmed Khan is open to suggestions so they get to discuss a lot of ideas. "For instance, if my kicks or my hand-work is good, my inputs are considered by the stunt team and the director. Then, my action directors show me their ideas and if they are well-executed after some practice, it's the best of both worlds," he added.

The third film in the hit action franchise marks the return of Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady after the first Baaghi. Disha Patani was the female lead in Baaghi 2. Riteish Deshmukh is the new addition to the cast of Baaghi 3; he will be playing Tiger's onscreen brother.

