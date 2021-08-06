Tiger Shroff Unveils the Motion Poster of His New Single Vande Mataram, Jackky Bhagnani's Patriotic Anthem

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff took to Instagram on Friday morning to announce his next single, an emotion that celebrates independent India, titled Vande Mataram. Releasing on August 10, the music video is directed by Remo D’Souza and composed by Vishal Mishra, while the lyrics are penned by Kaushal Kishore. The actor has collaborated with producer Jackky Bhagnani and Jjust Music for the track. This marks the singer-actor’s first-ever song in Hindi after garnering success with two English songs, Casanova and Unbelievable.

Taking to social media, Tiger shared a motion poster that shows him striking a dance pose while a small snippet of the song plays in the background. He wrote, “This is the first time I have attempted to sing a song like this, So excited and nervous at the same time to share with you all my next single #VandeMataram. Its not just a song but an emotion that celebrates independent India. Extremely grateful to share a special song, a tribute to our India, our home. Releasing on 10th August."

Jackky Bhagnani, too, shared the video on his social media handle.

Jjust Music has given the audiences some splendid melodious treats with songs like Prada featuring Alia Bhatt, Jaaye Be by Ammy Virk, the spirit uplifting song, Muskurayega India and Jugni 2.0 to name a few.

The motion poster instantly instils a patriotic feeling and the song is set to do more.

Before their collaboration as film producer and actor, Jackky Bhagnani and Tiger Shroff collaborate as a singer and a music producer for this beautiful track.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger has plenty of projects in his kitty. He has begun shooting for the sequel of his debut film Heropanti. Heropanti 2 directed by Ahmed Khan will have Tara Sutaria starring opposite Tiger. He will also be seen in Baaghi 4, Ganapath and Rambo 1.

