Actor Tiger Shroff, who was last seen in Baaghi 2 is currently busy shooting for his next project Student of Year 2 (SOTY 2). The much-anticipated film will also mark the debut of Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Pandey and TV actress Tara Sultaria. Directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar, the film is a sequel to Student of the Year.Tiger recently took to his official Instagram account to share an exhilarating moment from the film’s shoot. He posted a video from the sets of the film wherein he is seen flaunting his running skills. In the video clip which he shared, Tiger can be seen running alongside three other people. The Heropanti actor races ahead of the lot and wins the race. The post which was captioned, “Me running to my cheat meals be like” was immediately flooded with comments and wishes from his fans.Tiger and Ananya are currently filming SOTY 2 in Mussoorie. Once it is finished, the actors would head to Delhi, Mumbai and Pune.Some recent reports suggest that actors Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra will also have a cameo in the upcoming movie.The shooting for SOTY 2 began in April and the film is set to hit theaters in November.