Tiger Shroff Wishes to be Background Dancer in Ghungroo 2.0 in War Sequel

War, directed by Siddharth Anand, went on to become the highest grossing movie in 2019. Action stars Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff went on head-to-head in the YRF film and won over the hearts of fans with their on-screen chemistry.

War's dance track Ghungroo, featuring Hrithik and lead actress Vaani Kapoor, also went on to become a huge success in the movie and acquired a separate fanbase for itself. However, Tiger regrets not featuring in the music video so much so that he wishes a War sequel so that his character can be part of Ghungroo 2.0 track as a "background dancer" atleast.

Tiger is known for his dancing skills and was recently asked by War co-star Vaani Kapoor on social media if he enjoyed working with her in the movie. Responding to this, Tiger wrote, "Hopefully both of us come back to life for the sequel and I can be a background dancer in Ghungroo 2.0 behind you and Kabir."

To this, Vaani hilariously replied, "I doubt anyone will look at me in Ghungroo 2.0 if you join Kabir."

On the movies front, Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3 opposite Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh. For his next, which is Heropanti 2, he reunites with producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Ahmed Khan.

