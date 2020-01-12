Tiger Shroff Wows Internet with Muqabla Dance Cover, Watch Video

Tiger Shroff showed his dancing prowess when he accepted the Muqabla Challenge. Tiger and choreographer Paresh Shirodkar grooved to the tunes of the latest peppy number.

Paresh took to Instagram to share the clip. Earlier, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram and introduced the ‘Muqabla Challenge’ along with choreographer Ganesh Acharya.

Prabhu Deva’s hit dance number ‘Muqabla’ has been recreated for Remo D’Souza’s ABCD 3: Street Dancer 3D. The dance-drama movie stars Varun, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and PrabhuDeva.

The Muqabla song has garnered love from the people, racking over millions of views on the official video on Youtube.

Watch the video here:

Like the previous installments of the ABCD series, it also has several dancers and choreographers such as Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak and Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles.

Street Dancer 3D will be a dance epic, where a group will stand together and unite because of their love for dance. Set in London, the film will take India and Pakistan rivalry to another level and showcase two rival dance groups from each country, who need to defeat the other to win an international dance competition.

