Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Tiger Shroff Wows Internet with Muqabla Dance Cover, Watch Video

'Street Dancer 3D' is highly anticipated among the fans and Tiger Shroff raised the anticipation with a dance cover of 'Muqabla' track from the upcoming film.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 12, 2020, 11:03 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Tiger Shroff Wows Internet with Muqabla Dance Cover, Watch Video
Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff showed his dancing prowess when he accepted the Muqabla Challenge. Tiger and choreographer Paresh Shirodkar grooved to the tunes of the latest peppy number.

Paresh took to Instagram to share the clip. Earlier, Varun Dhawan took to Instagram and introduced the ‘Muqabla Challenge’ along with choreographer Ganesh Acharya.

Prabhu Deva’s hit dance number ‘Muqabla’ has been recreated for Remo D’Souza’s ABCD 3: Street Dancer 3D. The dance-drama movie stars Varun, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and PrabhuDeva.

The Muqabla song has garnered love from the people, racking over millions of views on the official video on Youtube.

Watch the video here:

Like the previous installments of the ABCD series, it also has several dancers and choreographers such as Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak and Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles.

Street Dancer 3D will be a dance epic, where a group will stand together and unite because of their love for dance. Set in London, the film will take India and Pakistan rivalry to another level and showcase two rival dance groups from each country, who need to defeat the other to win an international dance competition.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram