Tiger Shroff Wraps Up Dehradun Schedule of Student of The Year 2

The first schedule for Student Of The Year 2 has been wrapped up in Dehradun.The film's lead actor Tiger Shroff on Saturday took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of a flag, which had Saint Teresa written on it."And we're done with the first semester already! Wrapped up the first schedule for 'SOTY 2' in Dehradun! Class of 2018," Tiger tweeted.Producer Karan Johar is launching two new faces -- -- Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria -- in Bollywood with Student Of The Year 2.