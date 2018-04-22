GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Tiger Shroff Wraps Up Dehradun Schedule of Student of The Year 2

Producer Karan Johar is launching two new faces -- Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria -- in Bollywood with Student Of The Year 2.

IANS

Updated:April 22, 2018, 10:44 AM IST
Tiger Shroff Wraps Up Dehradun Schedule of Student of The Year 2
Image: Twitter/Punit Malhotra
The first schedule for Student Of The Year 2 has been wrapped up in Dehradun.

The film's lead actor Tiger Shroff on Saturday took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of a flag, which had Saint Teresa written on it.

"And we're done with the first semester already! Wrapped up the first schedule for 'SOTY 2' in Dehradun! Class of 2018," Tiger tweeted.




