English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tiger Shroff Wraps Up Dehradun Schedule of Student of The Year 2
Producer Karan Johar is launching two new faces -- Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria -- in Bollywood with Student Of The Year 2.
Image: Twitter/Punit Malhotra
The first schedule for Student Of The Year 2 has been wrapped up in Dehradun.
The film's lead actor Tiger Shroff on Saturday took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of a flag, which had Saint Teresa written on it.
"And we're done with the first semester already! Wrapped up the first schedule for 'SOTY 2' in Dehradun! Class of 2018," Tiger tweeted.
Producer Karan Johar is launching two new faces -- -- Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria -- in Bollywood with Student Of The Year 2.
Also Watch
The film's lead actor Tiger Shroff on Saturday took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of a flag, which had Saint Teresa written on it.
"And we're done with the first semester already! Wrapped up the first schedule for 'SOTY 2' in Dehradun! Class of 2018," Tiger tweeted.
And we’re done with the first semester already! 😊 Wrapped up the 1st schedule for #SOTY2 in Dehradun! #ClassOf2018!@karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 #Ananya #Tara @punitdmalhotra @dharmamovies @SOTYOfficial pic.twitter.com/qMS6vC62NR— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) April 21, 2018
Producer Karan Johar is launching two new faces -- -- Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria -- in Bollywood with Student Of The Year 2.
Also Watch
-
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Friday 20 April , 2018 Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Arsenal Give Arsene Wenger Reason to Smile With West Ham Hammering
- 'World's Oldest Person' Dies In Japan At 117 Years Of Age
- Cyber Terrorism: Teen Gets Two Years Jail For Accessing CIA Head's Email Account
- 2018 Volkswagen Polo GTI, Golf GTI & Up GTI Driven: What's So Special about These Performance Cars?
- Bollywood Star Jacqueline Fernandez Gifts Make-Up Artist Jeep Compass SUV – Watch Video