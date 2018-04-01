English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2 Collects 25 Crore On Opening Day
"Baaghi 2" is helmed by Ahmed Khan and also stars Disha Patani
"Baaghi 2" is helmed by Ahmed Khan and also stars Disha Patani
Tiger Shroff's "Baaghi 2", which got mixed reviews from the critics, has raked in Rs 25.10 crore on its opening day.
According to a press release from its makers, Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios' action entertainer "Baaghi 2" has received overwhelming response from the viewers across India, including south markets, making it the highest opening film for Tiger.
"Baaghi 2" is helmed by Ahmed Khan and also stars Disha Patani. The film is a sequel to the 2016 film "Baaghi".
Trade expert Taran Adarsh also tweeted: "'Baaghi 2' sets the box office on fire. Takes a fantabulous, Earth shattering star...Emerges the biggest opener of 2018 (so far), surpassing Previews + one business of 'Padmaavat'... The numbers are an eye-opener."
Members of the film fraternity are also praising Tiger for the film.
Actor Akshay Kumar tweeted: "Take a bow Tiger Shroff. Bollywood can proudly announce that we have our very own Tony Jaa in the industry. Your action is a force to be reckoned with..."
Hrithik Roshan also posted on Twitter saying " Tiger Shroff, you'v done it. I'm now looking forward to working with the best action hero in the industry! Bravo! Keep flying high!"
