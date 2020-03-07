Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 Earns Rs 17.50 Cr on Day 1 at Box Office, Bollywood Celebrities Celebrate Holi

Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh's 'Baaghi 3' has hit the screens and registered big numbers at the box office on day one of its release on Friday.

Meanwhile, the undefeated and unafraid Indian team will take on four-time champion and home favourites Australia in the much-anticipated final of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. The final coincides with the 2020 International Women's Day. Pop star Katy Perry met both the squads and greeted the players warmly.

Also, pictures and videos of Bollywood stars like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra playing Holi at a bash in Mumbai kept doing the rounds on social media. Nick Jonas also accompanied Priyanka and said it was his first Holi celebration.

Kareena Kapoor, who recently debuted on Instagram, chose an unseen childhood image as her display picture and has now posted a loving photo with son Taimur Ali Khan.

Katy Perry is all set to perform at the final of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Katy will get the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final, between India and Australia, underway with two tracks and then return for a post-match concert.

Beating the likes of Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Kartik Aaryan's Love Aaj Kal, Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and others, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's action film Baaghi 3 has become the highest opener of 2020 till now with Rs 17.50 crore collection at the box office on day one.

Singer Neha Kakkar shared the inspiring story of how she bought a swanky bungalow in Rishikesh, the same place where she was born in a rented house.

Bollywood A-list stars including Priyanka Chopra, Vick Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Elnaaz Norouzi and Diana Penty attended a Holi bash in Mumbai on Friday evening.







