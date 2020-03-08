English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
How Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 Has Failed to Match up to the Box Office Collections of Baaghi 2

Worry is that Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 3' saw a decline when compared with earnings of 'Baaghi 2' (2018) but it is looking forward to post a healthy first weekend collection at box office still.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 8, 2020, 2:09 PM IST
Baaghi 3 has not been able to catch up to the box office success of the franchise's second part that released in 2018. Baaghi 2 had minted Rs 45.50 crore in two days. Baaghi 3, directed by Ahmed Khan, has collected Rs 33.53 crore in the same time period after it released on March 6, 2020. While Baaghi 2 had posted a massive first weekend collection of Rs 73.10 crore, it seems highly unlikely that the third part will reach anywhere closer to the numbers.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collections of Baaghi 3 saying the film accumulated Rs 16.03 crore on Saturday taking its total to Rs 33.53 crore in two days. Tiger's film is featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh in pivotal roles. Taran summarised the performance of Baaghi 3 in his tweet as he wrote that single screens have shown strong pull while metro multiplexes remain ordinary. He further added that the film will show growth on Sunday collections taking its first weekend total to Rs 52 crore plus.

