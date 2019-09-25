Tiger Shroff's Bathroom Singing Skills Impress Fans on The Kapil Sharma Show; Watch Video

Tiger Shroff is a multi-talented actor known for a variety of his abilities. He is primarily known for his excellence in martial arts as well as dancing. Now it has recently come to light that this is not all. The actor apparently is even very good at singing as well.

Tiger is currently promoting his upcoming film War. While promoting the film on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, Tiger began singing for a fan. While acting is his strongest skills, it came as a surprise to the audience to hear his melodious voice. He recently shared a video of himself singing and dancing with the fan from the show on his Instagram account. In the post's caption, Tiger stated that he was letting his inner bathroom singer out.

Tiger is currently busy promoting his upcoming film War which sees his character pit against his mentor played by Hrithik Roshan. To maintain the theme of the film, Tiger and Hrithik will not be promoting the film together even. Speaking to IANS, director Siddharth Anand had said, "War pitches two of the biggest action superstars in this huge showdown and we want audiences to see Hrithik and Tiger together, for the first time, only on the big screen. We want to hold the magic of seeing them going after each other and increase the anticipation for the movie. Hrithik and Tiger have fought each other mercilessly and we wanted to translate this on-screen rivalry into an off-screen conversation point. They will not share the same stage during the promotions of the film."

War will be released on October 2, on the birth anniversary of renowned non-violence preacher Mahatma Gandhi.

