Tiger Shroff's Cutest Little Fan Sends 'I Miss You' Message, Actor Says He'll Meet Her Soon

Tiger Shroff's fan following ranges from little kids to young men and women who love his boyish charm and action moves on screen. The actor is also an impressive dancer, making him a popular Bollywood hero whom fans love to watch on screen.

The actor is also incredibly sweet to fans to express their love for him on social media. He regularly shares his life updates with these fans and also interacts with them from time to time.

Recently, the Baaghi star received a special video from one of his youngest fans on Twitter. A 3.5-year-old girl was seen talking about how much she misses Tiger, and wanted the message to be delivered to him.

The father of the girl shared the video and wrote, "My cutie pie is the youngest but your biggest fan @iTIGERSHROFF she is only 3.5 year old but want you to meet her Tiger Shroff like anything. She is of the hope that one day he will come to meet her."

To this, Tiger replied, "Would love to meet her when the situation is under control and is safe to come out."

My cutie pie is the youngest but your biggest fan @iTIGERSHROFF she is only 3.5 year old but want you to meet her Tiger Shroff like anything. She is of the hope that one day he will come to meet her. pic.twitter.com/8orwvjz36p — Deepak Kumar (@MonuDK) August 17, 2020

The father of the girl replied back, "@iTIGERSHROFF Thanks for such motivating reply from you. She will go mad while knowing that you replied to her wish. She always ask me that when you will meet her now I can say her that there is some hope. Love you sir."