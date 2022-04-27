Tiger Shroff’s Eventual Goal Is to Enter Hollywood: ‘There Isn't an Action Hero of My Age’

Tiger Shroff is one of the most bankable action heroes of the country. Thanks to his agility and his practice of martial arts for years now, he can carry out even the most difficult stunts with ease and makes it look oh-so-easy on the screen. He is all set to be back in the action avatar with Heropanti 2 which is releasing this week on Eid. Recently, the actor’s sister Krishna Shroff had suggested that he should venture into Hollywood as well. Now, the actor has opened up about his plans to be a part of Hollywood.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Tiger revealed that making his way to Hollywood is his ‘eventual goal’. He said, “There is a void in terms of a young action hero in the West. Tom Cruise perhaps Jackie Chan, there isn’t an action hero perhaps of my age group, and maybe the kind of things I do, we used to see that perhaps in the 90s or early & late 90s, ever since then, it’s been a while since you have seen somebody with that skill set, portraying action or the kind of action I do at least unless it’s Spider-Man or something.”

He added, “That is my goal eventually to sort of getting into that space and try my luck in the West. So I have been offered a couple of times. I have auditioned and failed a couple of times in auditions, but I am still trying. So let’s see.”

Well, we will have to wait and see if Tiger is able to crack a Hollywood audition and land a role, but it definitely would be a huge achievement if he is able to do that. Currently, Ali Fazal is actively working in films in the West, as well as signing Hindi films. Priyanka Chopra too has a huge line up of Hollywood films. Dhanush’s look from Netflix’s Grey Man left fans in awe and Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone which will also star Gal Godot.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.