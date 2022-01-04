Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 to Release on This Date; Rumoured Girlfriend Disha Patani 'Can’t Wait'

Tiger Shroff is currently busy filming Heropanti 2, the sequel to his debut film. On Tuesday, Tiger Shroff updated his work album on Instagram and posted a photo of himself from the sets of Heropanti 2. He looks dashing in a sleeveless fur jacket and black jeans, flaunting his six-pack abs. The actor completed his look with a pair of red shades and a couple of chains. His fierce expression makes him look rowdy in the picture, sharing which Tiger Shroff announced the release date of Heropanti 2. The film will open in theatres on Eid – April 29 - this year. “Heropanti level doubled up this schedule! Shooting for one of the most challenging sequences!” wrote Tiger Shroff in the caption.

He added: “Can’t wait to share a glimpse of it! Witness it in cinemas this Eid on 29th April, 2022.”

Tiger Shroff’s rumoured girlfriend and actress Disha Patani was among the first few to drop a comment on his post. In her comment, Disha wrote: “Can’t wait” and added a few fire emojis for Tiger Shroff’s hot avatar. Disha and Tiger Shroff were vacationing in the Maldives a few days ago and they welcomed the year 2022 together at the beach destination.

See Tiger Shroff’s post here:

Tiger Shroff, who is a pro in martial arts, made his acting debut with the 2014 film Heropanti, which also starred Kriti Sanon. Heropanti 2 is being directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film also stars Tara Sutaria.

Last year, Tiger Shroff showed his fans how he prepped for his role in Heropanti 2. He posted this clip and captioned it: “Getting action ready after a while.”

Tiger Shroff has featured in films like Baaghi, A Flying Jatt, Baaghi 2, Baaghi 3, Student Of The Year 2, Munna Michael and War. His upcoming projects also include Ganapath with Kriti Sanon.

