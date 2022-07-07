Recently, Bollywood’s favourite action star Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff spoke about the fact that her father Ranjan Dutt had fought in World War II which went on for a span of 6 years starting from 1939 to 1945.

The second World War had been triggered by the German invasion of Poland.

Ayesha, a proud daughter of a brave soldier, took to her social media handles to share rare photos of her father.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram profile, Shroff wrote, “Tiger’s grandfather training to fly Tiger Moths. I guess he was around 18 or 19 years old when he fought in World War II. True grit and true valour. Decorated for his bravery by his India. I’m proud to be his daughter. Jai Hind.”

In the black and white photos, Ayesha Shroff’s father Ranjan Dutt is seen with his fellow fighter pilots.

Fans have previously heard Tiger speaking about his roots when he appeared as a guest on Arbaaz Khan’s celebrity talk show called ‘Pinch’.

The star was quoted saying, “My dad’s (Jackie Shroff) dad is Gujarati, and my dad’s mom is Turkmenistani, a Mongolian-Chinese, a Muslim. My mom’s mom is French, and my mom’s dad is Bengali, so I’m a mix of a lot of things, I don’t know what that makes me.”

In an interview with the Rajya Sabha TV, Jackie Shroff had mentioned that his mom and her friends would often apply garlic paste on their bodies so that the soldiers would leave them alone thinking them to be infected with a contagious disease as garlic paste causes boils on the skin.

Ayesha Shroff was very recently spotted at the Matrix Fighting Night which is an initiative by her and Tiger.

Shroff wrote, “May God bless the fighters of our India and may God bless my son and all those who give me the motivation to go on.”

