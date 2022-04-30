Tiger Shroff's Mom Reacts To Journalist Calling Heropanti 2 Actor's Weakest Movie Ever: 'Which World...'

Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff has reacted strongly to a journalist who called Heropanti 2 Tiger’s weakest movie yet. On Friday, Tiger released his new movie Heropanti 2. He returned to the franchise eight years after the first movie was released, which marked his debut. This time around, Tiger had Tara Sutaria in tow. While the first movie was a hit, the sequel has not received good reviews.

Many critics have panned the movie. The News18 review gave the movie a half star and said, “This Heropanti is full of Zeropanti. ‘Dont’ watch it even if you swear by Tiger Shroff." “Ahmed Khan’s sequel to Heropanti is foolish, devoid of logic, completely laughable and at the same time an exhausting film," the review added.

A journalist also claimed on Twitter that this was probably the worst Eid weekend for Bollywood in a while. He claimed Heropanti 2 and Runway 34 are seeing empty theatres. He predicted that while Runway 34 still stands a chance to pick, ‘Heropanti 2 is weakest Tiger Shroff movie ever.’

The tweet did not go down well with Tiger’s mother. She took to the Twitter thread and replied, “Which world are you in my friend?"

Which world are you in my friend?— Ayesha Shroff (@AyeshaShroff) April 29, 2022

Heropanti 2 stars Tiger, Tara and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead. The movie opened better than Runway 34 but did not perform as per expectations. A report in Box Office India stated, “Heropanti 2 collected a low 6.25-6.50 crore nett on its first day which is not good enough for an action film as they are frontloaded. The film had bulk bookings at multiplexes before release and the collections in multiplexes are mainly from these.”

The report further said that while the collection at mass centres were good, there were hardly any footfalls at multiplexes. Heropanti 2 also registered the lowest footfall for any Tiger Shroff film ever, and its collection is also quite less, but not as low as The Flying Jatt.

