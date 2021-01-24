Tiger Shroff's Mother Ayesha Deadlifts 95 Kgs, Disha Patani is All Praise for Her

Not far behind her actor son Tiger Shroff in setting fitness goals, Ayesha Shroff was seen deadlifting 95 kgs at the gym in a video shared on social media recently. Tiger was also seen with her while she performed the deadlift.

Reacting to the video, Tiger's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani wrote in the comments section, "Insane strength."

Meanwhile, Tiger has released his second single titled Casanova on YouTube recently. His debut song Unbelievable was also loved by his admirers. After Baaghi 3 debuted in cinemas in March 2020, Tiger has been away from the movies. He will be preparing to shoot Ganapath soon. It is set in a post-pandemic dystopian era. Shooting for the project will begin this year. The film has been planned as the first film of a franchise. It is directed by Vikas Bahl of Super 30 fame.

Apart from that, he is also set to feature in actioners Heropanti 2 and Rambo remake.