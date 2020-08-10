Tiger Shroff's Mother Ayesha Shares Strong Worded Message with Actor's Baaghi 3 Pic

Actor Tiger Shroff’s mom Ayesha Shroff has shared a strong-worded message on social media. In the picture, which is from action film Baaghi 3, the actor can be seen showing off his tones physique.

The message written on the image reads, “Safalta meri, jalte koi aur hai; mehnat meri, thakte koi aur hain (I am the successful one and others are jealous, the hard work is mine and others are getting exhausted.)”

Responding to Ayesha’s post, several followers came in her support. Some people dropped heart or fire emojis, while others agreed to her.

Last month, the actor’s mother asked filmmaker Anurag Kashyap not to involve Tiger in the nepotism debate.

Kashyap on Twitter, sharing a link to news which was about star kids, wrote, “This is nepotism by media ..? Why?? Because this is what you the audience wants to see .. So isn’t it nepotism by you the audience too??” The news article was about the spotting of Taimur Ali Khan and Tiger in Mumbai.

Replying to the director, Ayesha said that her son has reached where he is because of his hard work. She also asked Kashyap, “Yo! Don’t involve my kid in this.”

Yo! Don’t involve my kid in this!!🙏🏻 he’s here on his own hard work entirely🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Ayesha Shroff (@AyeshaShroff) July 24, 2020

Later, the director apologised to her, saying, “I meant it for how media chases “Taimur”. Sorry to have hurt you.”