Tiger Shroff's Mother Strongly Reacts to FIR Against Him, Disha Patani: 'Get Your Facts Right'

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were allegedly caught violating the pandemic norms by roaming in Mumbai without any valid reason. Mumbai Police registered an FIR against Tiger after the couple was found roaming near the Bandra bandstand on Wednesday evening, hours after the 2 PM deadline for restrictions on the movement of people outside their houses without a valid reason. After the reports about the same surfaced on the internet, a verified Instagram handle of a known celebrity photographer shared the details of the same. However, Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff, who is quite active on social media, has denied the claim. She commented on the photographer’s post and asked to “get the facts right before saying such things."

Related: FIR Against Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani for Violating Covid-19 Pandemic Norms

In response to the post, Tiger’s mother wrote, “You got your facts wrong my dear. They were heading home and cops were checking Aadhar cards on the way. No one is interested in roaming at a time like this. Please get your facts right before saying such things."

In a separate comment, presumably a response to a commenter, Ayesha added, “for your information, it is permitted to go out for essentials. Instead of bringing people down how come no one writes about the free meals he’s providing to front-line workers!! That’s because he himself doesn’t talk about it. So don’t judge." The post has now been taken down.

Reportedly, the rumoured couple was enjoying a drive around Bandra after their gym session. Tiger was sitting in the back seat while Disha was sitting in the front. The actors left after the police checked their Aadhar card and completed other formalities.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here