Tiger Shroff's New Single Casanova is Breaking the Internet, Fans Call Him 'Pop Star'

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff leaves no stone unturned to impress his fans, be it with dance moves or acting skills. Just months after he left us spellbound with his first music video Unbelievable, the star kid is at it again with yet another single. The actor released his second song Casanova on Wednesday, January 13. With a combination of his voice and dance skills, the music video is already proving to be a hit among Tiger’s fans.

The song has received nearly 7.5 lakh views (and counting). The music video has been directed by Punit Malhotra, who earlier collaborated with the actor for the movie Student of The Year 2. Tiger has given the vocals, while Avitesh Shrivastava has written the song along with composing it. The video features Tiger and Akansha Sharma as the lead stars.

Most of the Tiger fans have already declared it to be a hit. A user said that it's been the most trending song in recent times, calling Tiger “the best”. Some even called him "a pop star".

Now he is pop star @iTIGERSHROFF Proud of you #Casanova — ._ (@DaniyaTigerian) January 13, 2021

YOUR @iTIGERSHROFF VOICE is MY FAVORITE SOUND....!!!!LOVEDD THE SONG #Casanova .....OMG my EYES n my ears are really VERY VERY BLESSED!!! I CANT EXPRESS HOW MUCH I LOVED IT!THAT MUSIC n THAT MELODIC VOICE UFFF!!!!CAN'T STOP MYSELF FROM LISTENING IT ANGIN n AGIAN♥️ pic.twitter.com/gs9DV0aa7G — Tigerian_Shreeya (@TigerianShreey3) January 13, 2021

Tiger's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani is also in love with 'Casanova'. Sharing the song on her Instagram story on Wednesday, the actress, who vacationed with Tiger Shroff in the Maldives back in November, wrote, "So good, can't get over the music."