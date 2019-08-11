Tiger Shroff's Response to Question About Dating Disha Patani is Almost Similar to Hers

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are often the talking point of Bollywood gossip circles for their alleged romance. They are rumoured to be dating under the radar for quite some time but have not yet confirmed or denied any such reports. Naturally, curious fans of the young stars keep pestering them about their relationship status and Tiger had a rather funny response waiting for one of them.

During a Q and A session on Instagram, Tiger was asked if he was dating Disha and he responded to the question by saying "Meri aukaat nahi hai bhai (I am not worthy of it)," reported https://www.hindustantimes.com.

The fact that Tiger took the question head on and responded in the manner is commendable. Earlier, when Disha was asked about her relationship status with Tiger, she had echoed similar thoughts as Tiger in his recent statement.

Disha responded to a question from a Twitter user, earlier in May, who asked her, “Why don’t you both accept your relationship? People love you both as a couple.”

“I’ve been trying for so long, it’s been so many years and I’ve been trying to impress him," Disha wrote as reply.

Read: Disha Patani on Tiger Shroff: He's Shy and I'm Shy So Nobody is Breaking the Ice

Disha and Tiger, who worked together in Baaghi 2, music video Befikra and ad commercials, are often spotted on dates in and around Mumbai. Disha reportedly also shares a good rapport with Tiger's sister Krishna and his mother Ayesha Shroff. They have often been spotted bonding over lunch outings.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.