Tiger Shroff's Sister Finally Reveals if Disha Patani is Staying with Them During Lockdown

In the initial days of the lockdown, Disha Patani had shared a 'Bored in the House' dance video with Tiger Shroff's sister, leading to speculation that the actress spending her quarantine days with her rumoured boyfriend's family. Now, Tiger's sister Krishna has revealed whether Disha is actually staying with them or not.

In an interaction with Mumbai Mirror, Krishna stated, "She isn't, but she lives close by. We go grocery-shopping sometimes. He and Disha have been friends for ages. We connected over fitness. Since Tiger is a loner, I figured she is a cool girl if my brother is spending so much time with her."

Disha and Tiger have been rumoured to be dating for a while now, although they have never confirmed their relationship.

Krishna also said the lockdown has helped her reconnect with Tiger. She said, "I don't see him as much as I used to before he joined films. Now, we're bonding more, having dinner together every day. We hadn't done that in a while. At night, we play board games."

She added, "We have a typical sibling relationship, with him teasing me all the time. He has the best sense of humour; it just takes time to understand. We try to help our mother with household chores, but aren't the best at it."

Her boyfriend Eban Hyams is spending the lockdown with her. The two returned from two-month trip to Dubai and Mizoram before the lockdown began. Meanwhile, her father Jackie Shroff is stuck at their farmhouse between Pune and Lonavala.

Read: Video of Eban Hymas, Krishna Shroff Working Out Together is Couple Goals

Follow @News18Movies for more