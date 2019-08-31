Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Confirms He's Single, Saaho Earns Rs 24 Cr on Day 1

Tiger Shroff has his sister Krishna looking out for him in case he ever gets cheated on by a girlfriend. In a video that Krisha appeared in alongside Nidhi Agerwal, the MMA trainee and fitness enthusiast claimed that she will "whoop" her brother's girlfriend's a** if she had evidence that he was being cheated on by the latter.

Succesful music tours around the world, a big win at the VMAs and holidays with family, The Jonas Brothers are clearly having the most of their time. Despite the Happiness Begins tours, Nick Jonas set aside some time for a fun outing with his family. Accompanied by his actress-wife Priyanka Chopra, nieces Valentina and Alena, mother Denise Miller-Jonas and mother in law mother in law Madhu Malati, the family can be seen having a good stroll in NYC.

Amidst much hype and anticipation, Prabhas and Sharddha Kapoor's Saaho hit theaters on Friday. The film opened to jam-packed cinema halls and raked in Rs 24 crore on the first day for the Hindi version. On Saturday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to give away the box office figures.

Viral singing sensation Ranu Mondal has recorded a second song with music composer Himesh Reshammiya, for the latter's upcoming film Happy Hardy And Heer. Himesh took to his Instagram on Friday and shared a video from the recording sessions of the track titled Aadat. In the video, Ranu can be seen getting cued into the music by Himesh as she breaks into a melodious rendition of the track composed by the latter.

Amy Jackson is expected to deliver her first child, a boy, with fiance George Panayiotou and on Friday the actress shared really adorable pictures from her baby shower ceremony. The mom-to-be looked gorgeous in a blue off-shoulder dress, which perfectly matched with the decoration and theme of her baby shower. The place was filled with flowers and balloons and also had a well-decorated pastry table full of sweet treats.

