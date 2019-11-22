Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Reveals His Poetry Skills in This Throwback Picture

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna shared a picture of a poem written by the former when he was 16 years old.

News18.com

Updated:November 22, 2019, 12:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Reveals His Poetry Skills in This Throwback Picture
Image of Krishna Shroff, Tiger Shroff, courtesy of Instagram

In the last five years, Tiger Shroff has proved himself to be an actor with a lot of talent and potential over the course of seven films. One of his lesser-known talents that has not yet been made much use of was recently revealed by his sister Krishna.

Krishna Shroff took to Instagram to share a throwback picture in her story. The picture features a poem titled What Do I Want? She revealed in a caption that the poetry was written by Tiger when he was just 16 years old. The caption stated, "Your words hold so much power, choose them wisely. A poem by @tigerjackieshroff when he was 16 years old."

Tiger Shroff poetry

Image Courtesy: Krishna Shroff Instagram

In the poem, Tiger also stated that he wants to be an unforgettable man and a skilled athlete adding that he has wild dreams. Going by his current reputation for fitness and for his dancing skills it seems that Tiger is definitely on the right track to fulfilling his dreams.

He was last seen going toe-to-toe with Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand's War. In the film's song Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, he was even seen getting into a dance-off with Roshan. Currently, Tiger is in Serbia shooting for Baaghi 3. He will be appearing in the film alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Vijay Varma among others. The film is slated for a March 6, 2020 release.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram