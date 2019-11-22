Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Reveals His Poetry Skills in This Throwback Picture

In the last five years, Tiger Shroff has proved himself to be an actor with a lot of talent and potential over the course of seven films. One of his lesser-known talents that has not yet been made much use of was recently revealed by his sister Krishna.

Krishna Shroff took to Instagram to share a throwback picture in her story. The picture features a poem titled What Do I Want? She revealed in a caption that the poetry was written by Tiger when he was just 16 years old. The caption stated, "Your words hold so much power, choose them wisely. A poem by @tigerjackieshroff when he was 16 years old."

Image Courtesy: Krishna Shroff Instagram

In the poem, Tiger also stated that he wants to be an unforgettable man and a skilled athlete adding that he has wild dreams. Going by his current reputation for fitness and for his dancing skills it seems that Tiger is definitely on the right track to fulfilling his dreams.

He was last seen going toe-to-toe with Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand's War. In the film's song Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, he was even seen getting into a dance-off with Roshan. Currently, Tiger is in Serbia shooting for Baaghi 3. He will be appearing in the film alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Vijay Varma among others. The film is slated for a March 6, 2020 release.

