Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Reveals His Poetry Skills in This Throwback Picture
Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna shared a picture of a poem written by the former when he was 16 years old.
Image of Krishna Shroff, Tiger Shroff, courtesy of Instagram
In the last five years, Tiger Shroff has proved himself to be an actor with a lot of talent and potential over the course of seven films. One of his lesser-known talents that has not yet been made much use of was recently revealed by his sister Krishna.
Krishna Shroff took to Instagram to share a throwback picture in her story. The picture features a poem titled What Do I Want? She revealed in a caption that the poetry was written by Tiger when he was just 16 years old. The caption stated, "Your words hold so much power, choose them wisely. A poem by @tigerjackieshroff when he was 16 years old."
Image Courtesy: Krishna Shroff Instagram
In the poem, Tiger also stated that he wants to be an unforgettable man and a skilled athlete adding that he has wild dreams. Going by his current reputation for fitness and for his dancing skills it seems that Tiger is definitely on the right track to fulfilling his dreams.
He was last seen going toe-to-toe with Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand's War. In the film's song Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, he was even seen getting into a dance-off with Roshan. Currently, Tiger is in Serbia shooting for Baaghi 3. He will be appearing in the film alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Vijay Varma among others. The film is slated for a March 6, 2020 release.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 Beta Update: Death Race Mode, TPP to FPP Switch, and More
- In Pics: Freida Pinto Announces Engagement to Photographer Cory Tran, Says All Makes Sense Now
- How a 27-Year-Old's Initiative to Save Stray Dogs Landed Him a 'Dream' Job with Ratan Tata
- Nagarjuna's Comeback in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra has Send Twitter in Frenzy
- Tesla Launches Electric ‘Cybertruck' Inspired From Blade Runner Movie, Priced at $39,900