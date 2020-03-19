English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Spending Her Quarantine With Boyfriend Eban Hyams in Mizoram

Image courtesy: Instagram/Krishna Shroff

Image courtesy: Instagram/Krishna Shroff

On Wednesday, Krishna Shroff shared a stunning picture with her boyfriend Eban from the northeast.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 19, 2020, 12:20 PM IST
Share this:

While most celebrities are bunkering down at home to protect themselves from coronavirus, some are spending quarantine in much more exotic locations. Actor Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff and her boyfriend Eban Hyams are enjoying quality time in Aizwal, Mizoram.

On Wednesday, Krishna shared a stunning picture of the couple from the northeast. In the picture, Krishna can be seen planting a kiss on Eban's cheek as he smiles for the camera. She captioned the post: "Mizoram... You've been beautiful. Two months of travelling, meeting great people along the way, and seeing/doing some amazing things comes to an end today. See you soon, Mumbai."

This is not the first time when the 27-year-old has given us a sneak peek into her love life. She keeps sharing pictures with Eban every now and then. A few days back, the couple posed at Bondi Beach, Australia, during their recent gateway.

Krishna is a fitness enthusiast just like her brother and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who has been trained in several forms of martial arts.

Share this:

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story