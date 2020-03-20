Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Enjoys Sunset View As She Self-Isolates With Boyfriend Eban at Home

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff, who recently returned to Mumbai from her 2-month Mizoram trip, is currently social distancing at home with her boyfriend Eban Hyams during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday morning, Krishna shared a Instagram Story, wherein she and Eban can be seen enjoying a beautiful sunset from her balcony.

"The most beautiful sunset at home yesterday," she captioned the story, alongside tagging Eban in the video.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Krishna, who's been travelling a lot lately, said, "We’ve been travelling and meeting people while also maintaining social distance. Everyone is going about their routine in the usual way, but they’re wearing masks for precaution."

On Wednesday, she shared a stunning picture of the couple from Mizoram. In the picture, Krishna can be seen planting a kiss on Eban's cheek as he smiles for the camera. She captioned the post: "Mizoram... You've been beautiful. Two months of travelling, meeting great people along the way, and seeing/doing some amazing things comes to an end today. See you soon, Mumbai."

This is not the first time when the 27-year-old has given us a sneak peek into her love life. She keeps sharing pictures with Eban every now and then. A few days back, the couple posed at Bondi Beach, Australia, during their recent gateway.

Krishna is a fitness enthusiast just like her brother and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who has been trained in several forms of martial arts.