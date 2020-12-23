Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Shroff Finally Breaks Silence on Her Split from Eban Hyams

Actor Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna Shroff, has spoken about her much-talked-about split with boyfriend Eban Hyams. Krishna recently opened up about life since she has been single and says she has moved ahead positively.

During her interaction with ETimes, Krishna spilled beans about the break-up and whether she is open to dating in future. When asked how the single life has been treating her, Krishna admitted it has been amazing. “I love the fact that I can focus solely on myself and my businesses now without any distractions or the drama a relationship tends to bring,” she was quoted by ETimes as saying.

Further, Krishna shared that even though she and Eban were open about their relationship, it wasn’t a messy break up after all. When asked what eventually prompted them to separate ways, she said she would keep it private. Krishna also added they both realised that as opposed to being in a relationship, they were better off as friends. She revealed that she is not in touch with Eban anymore. She also said that it's not her who has had a problem in being friends with exes but usually they do.

Krishna also spoke about her photo with Salt Bae that grabbed headlines. She posted a picture with him on her Instagram feed which went viral, also because Eban left a comment on it saying, “You move on quick.”

Krishna said that she hasn’t thought about dating again since it’s just been a month since her break up with Eban. She is enjoying herself currently by doing things she loves and wants to do. It has been refreshing, she added.

Krishna met Eban first in Mumbai in 2019, and soon after started dating. The former couple were vocal about their relationship and actively shared loved up posts for each other on social media. The two marked their first anniversary in May on Instagram.

Following her split with Eban, Krishna deleted all pictures with him on her Instagram page and reached out to her fans by sending a message via her Instagram story. Krishna requested the fan clubs dedicated to her to not mention her in posts with Eban as they are not together anymore.