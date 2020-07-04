Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Shares Romantic Picture With Beau Eban Hyams

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna and her boyfriend Eban Hyams are one of the most popular couples on social media right now. They keep followers engaged with phtotos and videos of their activities together. While they spent the initial days of the lockdown together at Krishna's sea-facing home in Mumbai, Eban is now back in Australia with his family.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Krishna shared a romantic picture with her boyfriend Eban. The picture features Krishna and Eban striking an adorable pose. The couple look lost in love as they pose for the camera.

This is not the first time Krishna has shared a photograph of herself with her boyfriend.

Earlier this month, she shared a string of romantic pics with Hyams on Instagram. In one image, Krishna and Hyams lock lips while in another the two can be seen spending time in the pool. She captioned the image with an infinity emoji.

In May, the couple went live on Instagram to celebrate one year of their first meeting. "This is like our anniversary in a way. We just want to celebrate with you guys. Cheers to you, babe. Cheers to us," Eban had said during the live.

He added that Krishna was planning to fly down to Australia soon to spend some quality time with him and was waiting for her paperwork to come through.

When a fan asked if Krishna and Eban were married, Eban revealed that a wedding was 'on the cards'. "If we were, we would be wearing a ring, right? But it's definitely on the cards," he said.

