Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Steals A Steamy Kiss With Boyfriend Eban In This Romantic Post

Actor Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff shared a mushy photograph with beau Eban Hyams.

Krishna took to Instagram and shared two photographs of herself along with Hyams. In the images, she is seen sitting on Hyams's lap and kissing.

She captioned the image with a crown emoji.

Hyams took to the comment section and dropped a few heart emojis.

This is not the first time Krishna has shared a PDA snapshot with her boyfriend. She previously shared a photograph with Hyams and said that she is "missing her boo".

Last month, she shared a string of romantic pics with Hyams on Instagram. In one image, Krishna and Hyams lock lips while in another the two can be seen spending time in the pool.

She captioned the image with an infinity emoji.

Krishna keeps posting videos of workout sessions with her boyfriend. The couple is quite open about their relationship and keeps posting photos and videos to give followers a glimpse of their life in quarantine.

From working out together to soaking in the sun together, Krishna and Eban are seen giving some major relationship goals. Right from balancing Krishna's body on his arms and legs, to doing some yoga poses, the couple sure keeps fans hooked on to their social media pages.

