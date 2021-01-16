Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Shroff's Ex Eban Hyams Says He 'Got Nothing But Love' for Her

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff's ex-boyfriend Eban Hyams has talked about why he believes in moving on in life without holding any grudges. In an Instagram story on his verified handle, Eban says that shares that while people fall in and out of love, after they part ways, many end up hating each other, but this is not the case with him. He says he "got nothing but love".

His Instagram story read, “Don't make sense why people fall in love and if things don't work out they break up and end up hating each other. I'm glad that's not the case with me, I got nothing but love for anyone I've been in a committed relationship with and want nothing but the best for them going forward, with or without me.”

Krishna Shroff and Eban Hyams began dating in 2019 and broke up in November 2020. Last month, Krishna Shroff posted a picture of herself and chef Nusret Gokce aka Salt Bae from his restaurant and captioned it: "Bae time." Reacting to her post, Eban Hyams, who lives in Sydney, commented: "Dank you move quick." In the comments thread, Eban revealed that the duo "broke up a couple of weeks ago" and he is "not in a rush" to move on.

Back in November, Krishna Shroff announced her break-up with Eban Hyams on her Instagram story. After deleting all her posts featuring Eban from her Instagram feed, she wrote: "All you fan clubs are cute and all, but please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren't together anymore, so stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public. Thanks."