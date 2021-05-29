Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Shroff's Latest Instagram Picture Is Raising Temperature

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff recently shared a couple of bikini-clad photos, and they are breaking the internet. On Saturday, the star kid took to Instagram and posted few pictures of hers where she can be seen donning a mint green bikini as she poses from a beachside resort. The palm trees and the blue sky in the background add a vacation vibe to her pictures.

She captioned it as, “G’day to ya."

Needless to say, fans and followers were in awe and they took to the comment section to praise the gorgeous Krishna. Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife Warda Nadiadwala, too, commented on her post. She wrote, “Whaoooooo bro".

Unlike her brother and father Jackie Shroff, Krishna always kept herself away from showbiz. She is a fitness freak who has her MMA training centre named MMA Matrix.

Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff was recently seen in Salman Khan‘s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which also starred Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda. Tiger, on the other hand, will be in the upcoming films Heropanti 2, Baaghi 4 and Ganapath.

