Tiger Shroff's Sister Spends Quarantine with BF in Mizoram, Shehnaaz Gill Leaves Mujhse Shaadi Karoge without Partner

While most celebrities are bunkering down at home to protect themselves from coronavirus, some are spending quarantine in much more exotic locations. Actor Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff and her boyfriend Eban Hyams are enjoying quality time in Aizwal, Mizoram.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a childhood picture of herself, sitting in a red bikini. Connecting her expressions with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the country and stressing on the need of social distancing, Kareena wrote, "Me... when someone tries to shake my hand these days! #StayHome #StaySafe #SocialDistancing (sic)."

After the conclusion of Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill participated in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge to find their prospective partners. However, due to the sudden outbreak of coronavirus in the country, the reality show came to halt abruptly. As per a report in SpotboyE, in the hastily shot finale episode, Paras Chhabra chose Aanchal Khurana as his partner, whereas Shehnaz walked out of the show alone saying she is in love with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla.

Days after the news of Ranbir Kapoor missing from Alia Bhatt's birthday celebration went viral, rumours started making rounds on the internet that Bollywood's lovebirds have called it quits. However, a new report claims that all is well between the two. "These reports are all baseless and untrue. You all can be assured that Ranbir and Alia are very much in love and together," a Times of India report quoted a source close to the couple as saying.

Game of Thrones star Indira Varma has revealed that she has tested positive for coronavirus. Her diagnosis comes two days after fellow Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju also said that he tested positive for the COVID-19 infection. Varma, who played the role of Ellaria Sand in the epic HBO series, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news. "I'm in bed with it and it's not nice. Stay safe and healthy and be kind to your fellow people," she wrote.

