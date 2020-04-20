MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Tiger Shroff’s Throwback Pic with Bollywood Legends Will Take Away Your Monday Blues

Tiger Shroff’s Throwback Pic with Bollywood Legends Will Take Away Your Monday Blues

Tiger Shroff recently took to Instagram to post a throwback picture of him as a toddler with Bollywood legends like Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Subhash Ghai, Govinda and Sachin Pilgaonkar.

As the novel coronavirus restricts us to step out of our homes and create new memories, everyone is busy reliving the good old days with some throwback pictures. Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff recently shared an old picture on his Instagram stories. The throwback picture has many Bollywood biggies in presence.

“What an honour to be in the same frame as these legends,” the Baaghi actor captioned the picture.

Tiger Shroff

The snap features Tiger’s dad Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Subhash Ghai, Govinda and Sachin Pilgaonkar. The special guests in attendance are little Sonam Kapoor and baby Tiger. While Sonam is dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, Tiger is sitting on his daddy’s lap.


The throwback glimpses have become a trend these days. The Aisha actress also shared a series of throwback pictures from her first couture memories.

Sonam

Screenshot_20200420-180331_Chrome

Screenshot_20200420-180305_Chrome

The pictures were shared by her sister and Bollywood producer Rhea Kapoor, shedding some light on the good old memories. The pictures also had Sonam’s looks from the Cannes Film Festival, which she attended right after her wedding. In the pictures, Sonam can be seen all smiles while her hands are filled with henna.


There were pictures from the Paris Fashion Week as well, where Sonam wore a purple gown, resembling a princess. The throwback memories have definitely made the Neerja actress nostalgic, as she has been living at her Delhi residence with husband Anand Ahuja and his family.


