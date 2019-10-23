Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
..
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Tiger Shroff's Trainer Says Hrithik Roshan was Suffering from Serious Issues During War

During War Hrithik Roshan had been performing scenes in the absence of training experts which took a toll on his body.

News18.com

Updated:October 23, 2019, 5:15 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Tiger Shroff's Trainer Says Hrithik Roshan was Suffering from Serious Issues During War
Image: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram

Being an actor is not at all an easy job. It only gets harder as an action star. Even though there are stuntmen around for action scenes, actors have to pull their muscles to give the perfect shot. Hrithik Roshan while preparing for War had approached Tiger Shroff's trainer. The trainer revealed that Hrithik Roshan was suffering from serious physical problems that extended beyond normal aches and pains.

Speaking to Mid-Day, the trainer revealed, "Hrithik had a lot of genuine medical problems; not mere aches and pains. I told him that he was in pain because he had been executing an action in the absence of a team (of physiotherapists and nutritionists). When you have a team, they look after you. When I travel with Tiger, I am focussed on him and his stunts. I’m constantly guiding him. A trainer will push you to execute movements, but you need a physiotherapist to keep you from executing movements that are detrimental."

Going by the success of the film, there is no doubt that Hrithik Roshan managed to bounce back hard from his problems. The film despite criticism for a predictable narrative performed well at the box office. It became the best opener of 2019 and now it has also become 2019's highest-grossing film after crossing the Rs 300 crore mark.

Following the success of the film, director Siddharth Anand revealed that he had been planning a franchise but was waiting to see how audiences reacted to the film before going ahead with it.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram