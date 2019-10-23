Tiger Shroff's Trainer Says Hrithik Roshan was Suffering from Serious Issues During War

Being an actor is not at all an easy job. It only gets harder as an action star. Even though there are stuntmen around for action scenes, actors have to pull their muscles to give the perfect shot. Hrithik Roshan while preparing for War had approached Tiger Shroff's trainer. The trainer revealed that Hrithik Roshan was suffering from serious physical problems that extended beyond normal aches and pains.

Speaking to Mid-Day, the trainer revealed, "Hrithik had a lot of genuine medical problems; not mere aches and pains. I told him that he was in pain because he had been executing an action in the absence of a team (of physiotherapists and nutritionists). When you have a team, they look after you. When I travel with Tiger, I am focussed on him and his stunts. I’m constantly guiding him. A trainer will push you to execute movements, but you need a physiotherapist to keep you from executing movements that are detrimental."

Going by the success of the film, there is no doubt that Hrithik Roshan managed to bounce back hard from his problems. The film despite criticism for a predictable narrative performed well at the box office. It became the best opener of 2019 and now it has also become 2019's highest-grossing film after crossing the Rs 300 crore mark.

Following the success of the film, director Siddharth Anand revealed that he had been planning a franchise but was waiting to see how audiences reacted to the film before going ahead with it.

