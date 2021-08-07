Tiger Shroff's Vande Mataram Teaser Oozes Patriotism, Disha Patani Praises Actor

Tiger Shroff on Saturday took to social media to share the teaser of his new single, Vande Mataram that is set to release on August 10, ahead of Independence Day. The teaser sees Tiger flaunt his flexible dance moves as he attempts several high jumps and energetic steps. The video features several picturesque greenscreen locations including mountains, a runaway and a naval warship.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “Grateful to @jackkybhagnani for pushing me to sing #VandeMataram as my first hindi song. A lot of prep went into it with my vocal coach @suzanne_dmello and ofcourse @vishalmishraofficial ‘s guidance. So Happy to reunite with the amazing @remodsouza sir for this one❤️Here’s a sneak peek for you that conspires thousands of emotions. ♥️ Excited!! Full song releasing on 10th August."

Tiger’s friends and industry colleagues took to the comment section to praise him for his attempt. Singer Himesh Reshammiya dropped several emojis on the post. Tiger’s rumoured girlfriend actress Disha Patani, too, dropped emojis in the comment section.

The music video is directed by Remo D’Souza and composed by Vishal Mishra, while the lyrics are penned by Kaushal Kishore. The actor has collaborated with producer Jackky Bhagnani and Jjust Music for the track. This marks the singer-actor’s first-ever song in Hindi after garnering success with two English songs, Casanova and Unbelievable.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger has plenty of projects in his kitty. He has begun shooting for the sequel of his debut film Heropanti. Heropanti 2 directed by Ahmed Khan will have Tara Sutaria starring opposite Tiger. He will also be seen in Baaghi 4, Ganapath and Rambo 1.

