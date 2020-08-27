Tiger Shroff's 'War' Director Backs Out of 'Rambo' Remake?

Tiger Shroff is one of the most bankable actors in the Hindi film industry right now. His last release Baaghi 3's theatrical run was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, but the actor has highly anticipated action films in the pipeline, one being Sylvester Stallone's Rambo remake.

The Hollywood adaptation first made news in 2016 with Siddharth Anand coming on board to direct Tiger in the out-and-out actioner franchise. However, the movie kept getting delayed. Now, the project has been revived with a new director on board, claims a Mumbai Mirror report.

Rohit Dhawan (Dishoom) is said to have joined Tiger to helm Rambo remake in Bollywood. However, this project will not be going on the floors soon. Tiger is said to be working on Heropanti 2 with Ahmed Khan next. Meanwhile, Rohit too will look into Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake with Kartik Aaryan in the lead. The scripting of Kartik's film with Rohit is complete and it is expected to go on the floors in February 2021. As for Rambo remake, it is being said that the movie will only begin work after the release of Rohit's film with Kartik.

However, it is still good news for Tiger's fans since Rambo remake is in consideration. In the Hollywood franchise, there have been five films released so far. Tiger too has shown series potential with Baaghi.

Are you excited to see Tiger step into Hollywood action icon Sylvester's shoes for Rambo remake?