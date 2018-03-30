English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tiger Zinda Hai Director Ali Abbas Zafar's Instagram Account Hacked
The 37-year-old filmmaker today took to Twitter to warn his fans and followers and also said that he did not have a Snapchat account.
Image: Instagram/ Ali Abbas Zafar
Director Ali Abbas Zafar's Instagram account has been hacked. The 37-year-old filmmaker today took to Twitter to warn his fans and followers and also said that he did not have a Snapchat account.
"Hack alert, someone hacked my Instagram account, sorting it out also I am not on Snapchat, so if someone uses Snapchat under my name is the hacker. Have a good day," Zafar tweeted.
On the work front, Zafar will next direct Bharat, starring Salman Khan. The film is scheduled to release on Eid next year. His last release Tiger Zinda Hai was a big hit at the box-office.
