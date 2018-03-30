Tiger Zinda Hai Director Ali Abbas Zafar's Instagram Account Hacked

Hack alert , someone hacked my Instagram account , sorting it out also I am not on Snapchat , so if someone uses Snapchat under my name is the hacker. Have a good day . — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) March 29, 2018

Director Ali Abbas Zafar's Instagram account has been hacked. The 37-year-old filmmaker today took to Twitter to warn his fans and followers and also said that he did not have a Snapchat account."Hack alert, someone hacked my Instagram account, sorting it out also I am not on Snapchat, so if someone uses Snapchat under my name is the hacker. Have a good day," Zafar tweeted.On the work front, Zafar will next direct Bharat, starring Salman Khan. The film is scheduled to release on Eid next year. His last release Tiger Zinda Hai was a big hit at the box-office.