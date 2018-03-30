GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Tiger Zinda Hai Director Ali Abbas Zafar's Instagram Account Hacked

The 37-year-old filmmaker today took to Twitter to warn his fans and followers and also said that he did not have a Snapchat account.

PTI

Updated:March 30, 2018, 7:26 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tiger Zinda Hai Director Ali Abbas Zafar's Instagram Account Hacked
Image: Instagram/ Ali Abbas Zafar
Director Ali Abbas Zafar's Instagram account has been hacked. The 37-year-old filmmaker today took to Twitter to warn his fans and followers and also said that he did not have a Snapchat account.

"Hack alert, someone hacked my Instagram account, sorting it out also I am not on Snapchat, so if someone uses Snapchat under my name is the hacker. Have a good day," Zafar tweeted.




On the work front, Zafar will next direct Bharat, starring Salman Khan. The film is scheduled to release on Eid next year. His last release Tiger Zinda Hai was a big hit at the box-office.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

'Devastated' Steve Smith Makes Tearful Apology for Ball-tampering Scandal

'Devastated' Steve Smith Makes Tearful Apology for Ball-tampering Scandal

Recommended For You