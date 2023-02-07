Sajjad Delafrooz is known for his role in films including Tiger Zinda Hai, which starred Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Sajjad was also part of Special Ops which was helmed by Neeraj Pandey. In the series, Sajjad played the role of Hafiz Ali. But it was Tiger Zinda Hai from Yash Raj’s spy universe that gave him unparalleled acclaim. Now Sajjad Delafrooz reveals that he missed out on featuring in Siddhartha Anand’s War.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor recalled, “Because I was new to the country, the process of this documentation and the visa process takes time. Mine was delayed for almost two to three days and since they were shooting abroad, they had locked the location. When you are shooting abroad, they can’t shift. So due to just a delay of two days I lost the job."

Sajjad felt dejected afterwards since War could have been his next big Bollywood project. The actor expressed, “It was not a good feeling. You get used to it after a point. However, back then I was quite shocked. Only 48 hours. I couldn’t catch that train and I lost my job. However, it was a learning process for me."

He added that in the span of one year, the actor ‘lost around maybe two or three big projects’. Sajjad shared, “For me, it’s horrible experiences when you lose on a big film. But yes, what to say? You can’t blame yourself every single day in that situation. I did my best, but that was my best at that time."

After the success of Pushpa: The Rise starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, fans have been eagerly waiting for its sequel, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’. Now, as per a Pinkvilla report, the makers have roped in Sajjad Delafrooz to play a crucial role in the film. Meanwhile, the makers haven’t opened up about the reports yet.

