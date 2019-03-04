Tigmanshu Dhulia: I’m a Filmmaker by Heart and That's What I Want to Do for Life

National Award-winning filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia, whose next film is Milan Talkies, says he is one of those who have to struggle throughout despite having proven his talent as a storyteller.Talking about how a film's box office result can create obstacles for a filmmaker to get financial support for his next films, Tigmanshu told IANS, "Some filmmakers are lucky, they do not have to struggle once a film gets appreciation. And then there are those who are destined to struggle all the way in spite of proving their potential as a storyteller. I am one of them, now what to do?"The filmmaker's 2012 film Paan Singh Tomar won the Best Feature Film National Award. "It is all about an individual's approach and if you are friends with a few people. If you are not hanging around with a group of people and not a part of their inner circle and very individualistic by nature, perhaps it becomes tougher, but it's okay," he said.Dhulia believes the initial business of a film depends on its reviews. So, he has urged critics to express their verdict responsibly. "Though critics gave bad reviews to Amitabh Bachchan's films, the audience used to go and watch it, if not immediately, a few days later after the release. These days, since the initial three days are the deciding factor for a film's business, if bad reviews pour in, people don't come to watch it. Footfalls are down anyway. So, film critics should be responsible while reviewing a film," he said.His forthcoming film Milan Talkies, releasing on March 15, is set in Malegaon. Its story revolves around a young budding filmmaker who makes a spoof of some of the iconic Bollywood films to make money. On its story, Dhulia said, "There used to be a parallel film industry in Malegaon. Though I do not know if that is active enough now, back in 2010, it existed. It is just 10 years ago when the magic of film rolls, projectors and single screen theatres were celebrated. My film captures that time."Whether it is Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster, Gangs of Wasseypur, Shahid, Hero, Rangbaaz and Zero, Dhulia is known equally well for his acting. However, he says his life’s aim is to not act but to make films that all his acting assignments have happened by chance. "If I take an assignment, I do it with full conviction—whether it is acting or filmmaking. I even cook really well. But that does not mean I want to excel in cooking. I am basically sincere with everything I do. But I am a filmmaker by heart and that's what I want to do for life," he said.