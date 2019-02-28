LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Tigmanshu Dhulia on Zero’s Failure: If Sholay Released Today, People would Troll It Too

Tigmanshu Dhulia will next be seen in his own directorial Milan Talkies.

News18.com

Updated:February 28, 2019, 11:24 AM IST
Tigmanshu Dhulia. (Image: Instagram)
Director-actor Tigmanshu Dhulia, who played Shah Rukh Khan’s father in his last film Zero, feels the Aanand L Rai directorial was judged a bit too harshly.

"Every film has its weakness, but now, if there even a little mistake in a film, people start bashing it like anything because everybody wants to be known today," he told Firstpost.

"I have worked on the film (Zero). There was so much hard work in it and I loved the first half of the film. There were a few errors in the script, but even Sholay has mistakes. If today, Sholay would have been released, people would troll Sholay too," he added.

Dhulia will next be seen in Milan Talkies, which he has also directed. Talking about playing Ali Fazal’s father in the film, he said, "He is a new-age father. When you will watch him on the screen, you wish your father could be the same. He has solid chemistry with his son.

“Initially, I was not doing this role but I was not getting any other actor. I wanted Pankaj Tripathi or another such actor to do this role but all were busy with their shoots, so we couldn't get anyone on board. We had to shoot in three days, and when no one came, I decided to do the role.”

Starring Fazal and Shraddha Srinath in the lead roles, Milan Talkies will release on March 15.




