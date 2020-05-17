Tigmanshu Dhulia Shares Anecdotes About Irrfan Khan, Actor Manmeet Grewal Commits Suicide

Tigmanshu Dhulia, who directed late Irrfan Khan in critically acclaimed movies like Paan Singh Tomar, Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, Haasil, and Charas, gave an insight into why the actor chose certain roles. Their friendship goes back 34 years since they were students of National School of Drama (NSD) in Delhi.

In another news, Alia Bhatt shared her latest look on social media as she posted a picture of her new hairdo after a workout session.

Also, TV actor Manmeet Grewal committed suicide after facing financial difficulties as work stopped after the lockdwon was imposed.

Television actor Aansh Arora shared how an impersonator pretending to be from Salman Khan Films (SKF) had approached him for a role in a film titled Ek Tha Tiger 3.

Due to the coronavirus lockdown, many celebrities like the common people have not been able to visit hair salons and beauty parlors for grooming. Some of them have trimmed their hair at home with the help of their quarantine partners and now Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt flaunts her new hair cut.

In an exclusive interaction with News18, Tigmanshu Dhulia shares stories about Irrfan Khan and his thought behind picking movies.

Shaheer Sheikh had to gain 20 kgs extra before shooting for Mahabharat and that he recalled was physically and mentally 'a big journey' for him.

TV actor Manmeet Grewal committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai. He was 32. Manmeet's wife found him hanging by a dupatta (scarf) in the bedroom from a ceiling fan.

