Tigmanshu Dhulia to Direct Indian Remake of BBC Thriller Doctor Foster

Disney-owned Hotstar has collaborated with BBC Studios to adapt the series for the Indian audience. The yet-untitled show will be launched on Hotstar later this year.

IANS

Updated:October 15, 2019, 7:20 PM IST
Tigmanshu Dhulia to Direct Indian Remake of BBC Thriller Doctor Foster
The popular BBC thriller Doctor Foster will soon get an Indian makeover, to be directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia along with Aijza Khan. Doctor Foster will be remade in India following the sale of the scripted format to streaming platform Hotstar Specials, reports variety.com.

Disney-owned Hotstar has collaborated with BBC Studios to adapt the series for the Indian audience. The yet-untitled show will be launched on Hotstar later this year.

The deal is the latest in a number of BBC dramas to be adapted for the Indian market, including Luther and Criminal Justice.

"The original Doctor Foster has a tremendous following internationally, and we believe that an Indian version will work very well in our region," said BBC Studios' business head of production India, Sameer Gogate.

Sumi Connock, creative director of formats at BBC Studios, said: "Strong female-led dramas continue to capture the attention of our clients."

Doctor Foste" was originally written by Mike Bartlett and produced by Drama Republic for BBC One and has previously been licensed to Russia, France and South Korea. It is about Gemma Foster, who suspects that her husband is having an affair.

