Tigmanshu Dhulia to Direct Indian Remake of BBC Thriller Doctor Foster
Disney-owned Hotstar has collaborated with BBC Studios to adapt the series for the Indian audience. The yet-untitled show will be launched on Hotstar later this year.
credits- instagram
The popular BBC thriller Doctor Foster will soon get an Indian makeover, to be directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia along with Aijza Khan. Doctor Foster will be remade in India following the sale of the scripted format to streaming platform Hotstar Specials, reports variety.com.
Disney-owned Hotstar has collaborated with BBC Studios to adapt the series for the Indian audience. The yet-untitled show will be launched on Hotstar later this year.
The deal is the latest in a number of BBC dramas to be adapted for the Indian market, including Luther and Criminal Justice.
"The original Doctor Foster has a tremendous following internationally, and we believe that an Indian version will work very well in our region," said BBC Studios' business head of production India, Sameer Gogate.
Sumi Connock, creative director of formats at BBC Studios, said: "Strong female-led dramas continue to capture the attention of our clients."
Doctor Foste" was originally written by Mike Bartlett and produced by Drama Republic for BBC One and has previously been licensed to Russia, France and South Korea. It is about Gemma Foster, who suspects that her husband is having an affair.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arunachal Pradesh CM Rides Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 to Promote State Tourism
- Shah Rukh Khan to Announce Two Films on His 54th Birthday?
- Mohena Kumari Singh is Radiant as a Royal Bride at Her Traditional Rajput Wedding, See Pics
- Puma Has an Interactive Store Where You Can Also Get Your New Shoes Customized
- Here's How WhatsApp Dark Mode, Self-Destructing Messages Will Work