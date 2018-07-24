Tigmanshu Dhulia Wants To Take Cinema Forward In Terms Of Good Performances, Story And Music

Acclaimed filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, has said he always tried to take cinema forward in terms of performances, story and music.Tigmanshu said this here on Monday while interacting with the media at the launch of song Lag Ja Gale from Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 along with the movie's actors Mahie Gill, Chitrangda Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, singer Jonita Gandhi and producers Raju Chadha and Rahul Mittra.Lag Ja Gale is an iconic song from Woh Kaun Thi, originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar. The makers of Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 has recreated it.Asked whether he feels makers do not give much importance to lyrics and melody of the song in Hindi films nowadays, Dhulia said: "It is a very correct assessment that nowadays people don't give importance to lyrics of the songs. Songs are being played on the groove but I have always tried to take cinema forward in terms of good performances, story and music.""I think we should concentrate on lyrics and good melody because whenever you come up with good melodies, it is always being appreciated by the audience so, I think melodies play important part, especially in Hindi cinema," he said."I will request SaReGaMa (music label) to give some more songs like these for my next films. I think media should also write on such topics because it's not just responsibility of us, it's everybody's responsibility," he added.Sanjay Dutt plays role of a gangster in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.Asked why he approached Sanjay Dutt with this role, Dhulia he said: "There is a structure and format to "Saheb...' series. Saheb and Biwi's characters remain the same but gangster of each part keeps changing. In first, there was Randeep Hooda who played character of gangster and in the second part, Irrfan Khan played it.""It is growing as a franchise in terms of its scale and storyline so, it was obvious that we couldn't had better gangster than Sanjay Dutt... if we don't find anyone then I will play part of gangster in the fourth part (laughs)."In Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, Jimmy Sheirgill plays the saheb, Mahie Gill will be seen as his wife with Sanjay Dutt as a gangster.The film also stars Chitrangada Singh, Deepraj Rana, Soha Ali Khan, Nafisa Ali, Kabir Bedi and Deepak Tijori in pivotal roles. It will hit the screen on July 27.