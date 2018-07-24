English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Tigmanshu Dhulia Wants To Take Cinema Forward In Terms Of Good Performances, Story And Music
Acclaimed filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.
Image: Yogen Shah
Mumbai: Acclaimed filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, has said he always tried to take cinema forward in terms of performances, story and music.
Tigmanshu said this here on Monday while interacting with the media at the launch of song Lag Ja Gale from Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 along with the movie's actors Mahie Gill, Chitrangda Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, singer Jonita Gandhi and producers Raju Chadha and Rahul Mittra.
Lag Ja Gale is an iconic song from Woh Kaun Thi, originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar. The makers of Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 has recreated it.
Asked whether he feels makers do not give much importance to lyrics and melody of the song in Hindi films nowadays, Dhulia said: "It is a very correct assessment that nowadays people don't give importance to lyrics of the songs. Songs are being played on the groove but I have always tried to take cinema forward in terms of good performances, story and music."
"I think we should concentrate on lyrics and good melody because whenever you come up with good melodies, it is always being appreciated by the audience so, I think melodies play important part, especially in Hindi cinema," he said.
"I will request SaReGaMa (music label) to give some more songs like these for my next films. I think media should also write on such topics because it's not just responsibility of us, it's everybody's responsibility," he added.
Sanjay Dutt plays role of a gangster in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.
Asked why he approached Sanjay Dutt with this role, Dhulia he said: "There is a structure and format to "Saheb...' series. Saheb and Biwi's characters remain the same but gangster of each part keeps changing. In first, there was Randeep Hooda who played character of gangster and in the second part, Irrfan Khan played it."
"It is growing as a franchise in terms of its scale and storyline so, it was obvious that we couldn't had better gangster than Sanjay Dutt... if we don't find anyone then I will play part of gangster in the fourth part (laughs)."
In Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, Jimmy Sheirgill plays the saheb, Mahie Gill will be seen as his wife with Sanjay Dutt as a gangster.
The film also stars Chitrangada Singh, Deepraj Rana, Soha Ali Khan, Nafisa Ali, Kabir Bedi and Deepak Tijori in pivotal roles. It will hit the screen on July 27.
Also Watch
Tigmanshu said this here on Monday while interacting with the media at the launch of song Lag Ja Gale from Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 along with the movie's actors Mahie Gill, Chitrangda Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, singer Jonita Gandhi and producers Raju Chadha and Rahul Mittra.
Lag Ja Gale is an iconic song from Woh Kaun Thi, originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar. The makers of Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 has recreated it.
Asked whether he feels makers do not give much importance to lyrics and melody of the song in Hindi films nowadays, Dhulia said: "It is a very correct assessment that nowadays people don't give importance to lyrics of the songs. Songs are being played on the groove but I have always tried to take cinema forward in terms of good performances, story and music."
"I think we should concentrate on lyrics and good melody because whenever you come up with good melodies, it is always being appreciated by the audience so, I think melodies play important part, especially in Hindi cinema," he said.
"I will request SaReGaMa (music label) to give some more songs like these for my next films. I think media should also write on such topics because it's not just responsibility of us, it's everybody's responsibility," he added.
Sanjay Dutt plays role of a gangster in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3.
Asked why he approached Sanjay Dutt with this role, Dhulia he said: "There is a structure and format to "Saheb...' series. Saheb and Biwi's characters remain the same but gangster of each part keeps changing. In first, there was Randeep Hooda who played character of gangster and in the second part, Irrfan Khan played it."
"It is growing as a franchise in terms of its scale and storyline so, it was obvious that we couldn't had better gangster than Sanjay Dutt... if we don't find anyone then I will play part of gangster in the fourth part (laughs)."
In Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, Jimmy Sheirgill plays the saheb, Mahie Gill will be seen as his wife with Sanjay Dutt as a gangster.
The film also stars Chitrangada Singh, Deepraj Rana, Soha Ali Khan, Nafisa Ali, Kabir Bedi and Deepak Tijori in pivotal roles. It will hit the screen on July 27.
Also Watch
-
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
-
Monday 02 July , 2018
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Monday 02 July , 2018 Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Qualcomm Has Solved The Biggest Problem For 5G Smartphones
- Six Months After First Hunger Death, Workers in Jharkhand's Coal Mining Hub Fear They May Be Next
- BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just be Your Type
- Top 5 Video Games For Petrolheads, Need For Speed, GTA and More
- 'I'm German When I Win, Immigrant When I Lose': Ozil Quits Germany Football Team
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...