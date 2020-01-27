Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Tigmanshu Dhulia's Niece Allegedly Harassed on Train Bound for Bengaluru, Filmmaker Says 'Helpline Numbers Were of No Use'

Tigmanshu Dhulia's niece was allegedly harassed by four men while she was travelling to Bengaluru on board a train. She is now safe and out of danger.

News18.com

Updated:January 27, 2020, 7:28 AM IST
Tigmanshu Dhulia

Tigmanshu Dhulia tweeted on Sunday night that his niece was harassed by four drunk men on a train bound for Bengaluru. Dhulia issued out messages urging people to help her out in some possible way. Later, Dhulia informed public that the police had arrived due to efforts of some people and that his relative was safe and sound but he alleged that 'helpline numbers were of no use' and that 'jugaad kiya and cops came'.

Check out his tweets pointing out safety problems on board trains here:

Earlier in the month, actress Sonam Kapoor alleged that she was "super shaken" after having the "scariest experience" with an Uber driver in London. She had then urged her fans to avoid private cabs and use public transport in the city instead.



