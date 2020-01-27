Tigmanshu Dhulia's Niece Allegedly Harassed on Train Bound for Bengaluru, Filmmaker Says 'Helpline Numbers Were of No Use'
Tigmanshu Dhulia's niece was allegedly harassed by four men while she was travelling to Bengaluru on board a train. She is now safe and out of danger.
Tigmanshu Dhulia
Tigmanshu Dhulia tweeted on Sunday night that his niece was harassed by four drunk men on a train bound for Bengaluru. Dhulia issued out messages urging people to help her out in some possible way. Later, Dhulia informed public that the police had arrived due to efforts of some people and that his relative was safe and sound but he alleged that 'helpline numbers were of no use' and that 'jugaad kiya and cops came'.
Check out his tweets pointing out safety problems on board trains here:
My niece is travelling in udyan express to Banglore berth B3 she is being harassed by four drunk boys no helpline numbers are responding and she is scared can someone help— Tigmanshu Dhulia (@dirtigmanshu) January 26, 2020
Thank you all for responding I am really great full no help line numbers worked but eventually like in india Jugaad kiya and cops came she is safe now thanks again guys 🙏— Tigmanshu Dhulia (@dirtigmanshu) January 26, 2020
I want to thank the police and the concerned department for responding quickly but I would still say that the helpline numbers were of no use thank you all for the support from the bottom of my heart🙏🙏— Tigmanshu Dhulia (@dirtigmanshu) January 26, 2020
Earlier in the month, actress Sonam Kapoor alleged that she was "super shaken" after having the "scariest experience" with an Uber driver in London. She had then urged her fans to avoid private cabs and use public transport in the city instead.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Kya Be G***u': Martin Guptill Abusing Chahal on Live Television Leaves Rohit Sharma and Fans in Splits
- Kohli Had a Hilarious Response to David Warner Flaunting His Collection of Bats on Instagram
- The Safest Budget Cars in India Are All Made by Domestic Manufacturers - Tata and Mahindra
- Panga Vs Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collection Day 2: Word of Mouth Works in Favour of Kangana Ranaut's Film
- Padma Shri Oinam Bembem Devi Used to Change Her Name to Play With Boys When She Was Young