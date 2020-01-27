Tigmanshu Dhulia's Niece Allegedly Harassed on Train Bound for Bengaluru, Filmmaker Says 'Helpline Numbers Were of No Use'

Tigmanshu Dhulia tweeted on Sunday night that his niece was harassed by four drunk men on a train bound for Bengaluru. Dhulia issued out messages urging people to help her out in some possible way. Later, Dhulia informed public that the police had arrived due to efforts of some people and that his relative was safe and sound but he alleged that 'helpline numbers were of no use' and that 'jugaad kiya and cops came'.

My niece is travelling in udyan express to Banglore berth B3 she is being harassed by four drunk boys no helpline numbers are responding and she is scared can someone help — Tigmanshu Dhulia (@dirtigmanshu) January 26, 2020

Thank you all for responding I am really great full no help line numbers worked but eventually like in india Jugaad kiya and cops came she is safe now thanks again guys 🙏 — Tigmanshu Dhulia (@dirtigmanshu) January 26, 2020

I want to thank the police and the concerned department for responding quickly but I would still say that the helpline numbers were of no use thank you all for the support from the bottom of my heart🙏🙏 — Tigmanshu Dhulia (@dirtigmanshu) January 26, 2020

Earlier in the month, actress Sonam Kapoor alleged that she was "super shaken" after having the "scariest experience" with an Uber driver in London. She had then urged her fans to avoid private cabs and use public transport in the city instead.

