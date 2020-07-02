Tigmanshu Dhulia's Yaara, Starring Vidyut Jammwal and Amit Sadh, to have Direct-to-digital Release

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia's crime-drama feature Yaara, starring Vidyut Jammwal and Amit Sadh, is all set to have a direct-to-digital release on ZEE5. The film, which also stars Shruti Haasan, Vijay Varma and Sanjay Mishra, chronicles the friendship between four criminals.

Dhulia said the film is a "homage" to friendship and is a "riveting take" on crime narrative. "I think another highlight of the film is the casting. It is a unique, talented mix of actors who have done a phenomenal job on each of their characters.

"All of them have their own indigenous style to express their lines and emotions. It is great that the film will premiere on ZEE5, a platform that always backs meaningful content," the 52-year-old director said in a statement.

Set in the backdrop of North India, the film traces the rise and fall of four friends' rustling operations across the Nepal-India border. Produced by AZURE Entertainment, Yaara is a remake of 2011 French crime-drama Gang Story.

Amit Sadh will soon be seen in the second season of Breathe, reprising his role of a cop investing yet another case.

Another film of Vidyut Jammwal, Khuda Haafiz, will be releasing straight on OTT. The announcement was made recently, which led to controversy as the actor was among those not invited to the virtual press conference.

